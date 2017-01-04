Branstad: It ‘makes sense’ for Iowa to consider voter ID

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Terry Branstad says it “makes sense” for Iowa to consider legislation that would require voters to show identification when casting an election ballot.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday that such a requirement would ensure voters are valid and aren’t voting in more than one state. State officials do not track voter fraud statewide, but cases of fraudulent voting are exceedingly rare in Iowa.

Branstad says the state Secretary of State’s Office is working with members of the Iowa Legislature to introduce legislation that could make changes to Iowa’s voting system, though details are still being sorted out. Branstad says the goal is voter integrity, though it’s still unclear if voter identification will be included in any proposed legislation.

The new GOP-majority Legislature convenes Monday.