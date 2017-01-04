Davenport School District considering using solar power

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – “We like that sound,” said WACO District School Superintendent, Darrell Smith back in June of 2015. At that time, a gently hum could be heard near the rows of solar panels that sat on a plot of land.

Superintendent Smith said that hum meant the district was saving money, all through solar energy.

Now in the Quad Cities, the Davenport School District is considering using solar power to reduce the natural gas and electrical costs in their buildings.

Dawn Saul, Communications Specialist for the Davenport School District, says this is a project administrators have been considering for about a year.

“There are a couple of reasons we are even considering this,” said Saul. “One is we do believe this is the right thing to do to reduce our carbon emissions and to reduce our fossil fuel load.”

Administrators have focused on becoming energy efficient for over a decade. Already, the district uses geothermal heating and cooling in 15 schools.

But Saul also says another driving factor is cutting costs from the General Fund. The Communication Specialist says in the first year they could save around $250,000 with the use of solar energy..

In terms of start-up costs, Saul says the district would have little to none.

“”We would have little or no initial outlay to get this project started,” said Saul. “We would take it over it at the end of 20 years owning the equipment, owning the solar panels. But during all of that time, the company that is proposing this would keep up the maintenance, would handle the installation and everything.”

The Communications Specialist says this is still a “fluid” situation and the project is still under discussion. She also says the school district wants to hear from the community.

Wednesday, Jan 4 and Thursday, Jan 5 the district is hosting two forums to give the community a chance to learn more. On Jan 4 the forum will be held at the third floor board room at the Achievement Service Center, 1606 Brady Street. Jan 5 the forum will be held in the auditorium at West High School, 3505 West Locust. Both meetings start at 6 p.m.

For community members that can’t make either of the forums, the district has a page regarding solar power on their website. You can also weigh in by emailing solarpowerfeedback@davenportschools.org.