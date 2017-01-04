Democrat announces run for 2018 Iowa Governor

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — A Democrat has thrown his hat in the ring and become the first person to announce their candidacy for the 2018 race for Iowa Governor.

Rich Leopold made the announcement on Wednesday morning, January 4, 2017. The former Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Iowa needs an outsider. and that he was the right person for the job.

“As a former field conservationist, I came to Des Moines to serve. I believe I made our government both more responsive to Iowans, and also more effective.”

“I’m different from the people at the State Capitol. I’ve never run for office – that makes me literally an outsider.”

Leopold and his wife Kathleen have two grown children and three grandchildren together.

Leopold Announces Race For Governor

Democrat Becomes First Candidate for 2018 Election HUXLEY – Rich Leopold kicked off the 2018 race for Iowa Governor today with a clear message – that what Iowa needs is an outsider to rebuild our state’s future. At the kickoff event of a statewide tour, Leopold became the first candidate of either party to get into the 2018 race. “It is the time for Iowans to remember who we are,” said Leopold in his remarks today. “We are neighbors who want a different kind of government, one that works for justice, compassion, and decency. It’s time that Iowans’ voices are heard once again in the Capitol.” Leopold, speaking at the Nord Kalsem Community Center in Huxley, the small town where the Leopolds raised their family, made it clear that he believes it is time to go outside the current field of politicians and insiders that isn’t working for Iowa, and to look outside for leadership. “As a former field conservationist, I came to Des Moines to serve. I believe I made our government both more responsive to Iowans, and also more effective,” said Leopold, formerly the Director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “I’m different from the people at the State Capitol. I’ve never run for office – that makes me literally an outsider.” Rich Leopold is married to Kathleen, a teacher. They have two grown children and three grandchildren together. An avid outdoorsman, he has worked for over 30 years in the field of conservation. He is a recognized leader in public policy, and believes strongly that Iowans are ready for a change – ready for someone who will work to take care of our own, and rebuild our future.