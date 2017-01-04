Dillard’s store becomes clearance center in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Looking for department store items at bargain prices? It will be easier to find, now that Dillard’s is making changes to its Moline store. The company says the store, located at SouthPark Mall, will be converted to a Dillard’s Clearance Center.

A company spokesperson says the store will begin to receive clearance merchandise immediately from other stores in the region and the transformation should be complete by early February. Currently, there are 24 clearance centers across the country, out of approximately 300 Dillard’s stores.

While the change is immediate, the company says all associates will remain on the job either in Moline or in Davenport. The Dillard’s store at NorthPark Mall in Davenport will not be changing.