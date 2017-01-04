Dubuque County authorities ID man killed, man hurt while repairing tractor

DURANGO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a man killed and another injured while repairing a tractor in Dubuque County.

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead man as 84-year-old Cletus Klein, who lived in Sherrill, and the injured man as his 53-year-old son, Randy Klein, also of Sherrill.

The accident occurred at a farm around 2 p.m. Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the tractor slipped into gear during the repairs and ran over the two men.

This story has been corrected to show that the men’s homes are in Sherrill, not Durango.

