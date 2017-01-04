Erie School Board votes to put consolidation referendum on ballot

ERIE, Ill. (KWQC) – In a 6-1 vote, Erie School Board members decided to ask taxpayers for $13.8 million to consolidate its school buildings. The referendum will appear on the April ballot. Voters would foot half the cost through a property tax increase.

“That total project cost is roughly $24 and half million,” said Erie School District Superintendent Brad Cox.

Currently students are housed in the modern high school, old high school known as the “annex,” the middle school and the elementary school.

“Next year the [middle school] we’re standing in now will turn 50 years old,” Cox said. “Two of the buildings are 65 years old or older.”

Between the upkeep and repair on old buildings, and having only 660 students Cox believes consolidation is the cost effective option.

“To consolidate that, to have a modernized campus, one that’s efficient and effective and paid for, very important for the community moving forward,” he said.

But parents like Angel Jacobs have questions they want answers to before the vote in April.

“At some point when my children hit 5th or 6th grade, I don’t want them running around with 12 graders, obviously,” Jacobs who spoke out at the Jan. 4 special meeting told TV6.

The consolidation would move pre-k through fifth to the high school and sixth through 12th into the middle school.

“What types of things they’re going to do to keep the children, ages groups separated that way,” Jacobs said of moving more students into the two buildings. Currently there are no conceptual designs for the building consolidation, but BLDD Architects provided the $24 and a half million budget estimation for the project.

Another concern – the board could also ask for more than $13 million without being able to tell voters how much of a property tax increase there will be.

“Right now, we’re estimating that if the board sold bonds over 15 years and their interest rate was four percent that the tax rate increase would be 49 cents,” Cox explained.

But the board has an option of selling those bonds over a 10, 15 or 20 year period, and they do not have to make that decision before Erie residents head to the polls.

“In the next three months between now and the April election there will be a tremendous amount of information that will come out of the school district,” Cox said.

Jacobs said she’s open to the idea. And hopes to get her answers

“And then hopefully they’ll be very transparent and let everybody know when meetings are going to be so parents can attend them,” she said.

Cox said there are currently no special meetings planned. But the project will be discussed at regularly scheduled school board meetings. Those take place on the 4th Monday of each month. Board members are also encouraging anyone with questions to contact them personally.