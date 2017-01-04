Figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

Ashley Wagner at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

Figure skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 9-23, with medals awarded in five different events.

Sochi in review

2014 host nation Russia was the big winner on the ice, earning gold medals in three of the five medal events. Yevgeny Plushenko fronted a Russian squad that delivered gold in the inaugural team event, Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov won pairs gold in dominant fashion and Adelina Sotnikova won gold in women’s singles, narrowly edging South Korea’s Yuna Kim in a hotly contested competition.

Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White set two ice dancing world records in capturing their first Olympic gold medal. The duo also earned a bronze medal as part of the USA contingent in the team event, along with teammates Jeremy Abbott, Jason Brown, Ashley Wagner, Gracie Gold and the pairs team of Marissa Castelli and Simon Shnapir. All three American women in Sochi — Gold, Wagner and Polina Edmunds — finished in the top 10 of the ladies singles competition.

In the men’s singles competition, Yuzuru Hanyu delivered Japan’s first-ever men’s figure skating gold medal, beating Canada’s Patrick Chan and setting a world record in the short program in the process.

Competition format

Skaters will compete across the following five events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishers, respectively, in each event:

  • Men’s singles
  • Ladies singles
  • Pair skating
  • Ice dancing
  • Team event

Venue

All figure skating events will be held at the Gangneung Ice Arena, part of the Gangneung Olympic Park within the Gangneung coastal cluster. Constructed specifically for the 2018 Games, the arena will contain two rinks – one each for training and competition – and will also play host to the short track speed skating competition.

Athletes to watch

Men’s singles
 Patrick Chan, Canada
 Jin Boyang, China
 Yuzuru Hanyu, Japan
 Shoma Uno, Japan
 Denis Ten, Kazakhstan
 Javier Fernandez, Spain
 Jason Brown, United States
 Nathan Chen, United States
 Adam Rippon, United States

Women’s singles
 Mao Asada, Japan
 Satoko Miyahara, Japan
 Evgenia Medvedeva, Russia
 Anna Pogorilaya, Russia
 Adelina Sotnikova, Russia
 Polina Edmunds, United States
 Gracie Gold, United States
 Mirai Nagasu, United States
 Ashley Wagner, United States

Pair Skating
 Meagan Duhamel / Eric Radford, Canada
 Sui Wenjing / Han Cong, China
 Aliona Savchenko / Bruno Massot, Germany
 Tatyana Volosozhar / Maksim Trankov, Russia
 Haven Denney / Brandon Frazier, United States
 Tarah Kayne / Daniel O’Shea, United States

Ice Dancing
 Tessa Virtue / Scott Moir, Canada
 Kaitlyn Weaver / Andrew Poje, Canada
 Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron, France
 Madison Chock / Evan Bates, United States
 Meryl Davis / Charlie White, United States
 Madison Hubbell / Zachary Donohue, United States
 Maia Shibutani / Alex Shibutani, United States

(Note: Davis and White, the defending Olympic champions, have not competed since Sochi, but have not ruled out a return ahead of PyeongChang)

