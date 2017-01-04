Freestyle skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games will be contested from Feb. 9-23, with medals awarded in ten different events.

Sochi in review

With new events, podium sweeps and tough course conditions, Sochi’s freestyle skiing competition lived up to the name of its venue, the Extreme Park.

Slopestyle

Making its Olympic debut in Sochi, the freeski slopestyle event delivered a history-making podium sweep in the men’s final. For only the third time in Winter Olympic history, U.S. athletes won gold, silver and bronze in one event: Joss Christensen took the top spot, followed by Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper.

Canada almost had a sweep of their own on the women’s side, with Canada’s Dara Howell and Kim Lamarre finishing first and third, respectively. But warmer weather and soft, slushy course conditions at the Extreme Park led to several wipeouts, injuries and errors, including a stumble from the U.S.’ Devin Logan in her second run of the final. Luckily, she had performed safely and cleanly in the first run and was able to claim silver.

Halfpipe

The second freestyle skiing event to be added to the Olympic program in Sochi saw two Americans, David Wise and Maddie Bowman, become champions on the halfpipe.

The most celebrated halfpipe freeskier, however, was one absent from Sochi’s competition. Canada’s Sarah Burke was a pioneer for her sport who successfully lobbied for freeski halfpipe to be added to the Olympic program. She tragically died in 2012 after suffering an injury in training. To honor her memory, the volunteer sweepers paid tribute to Burke by skiing down the pipe in a heart formation. Her former coach also brought her ashes to Sochi to spread in several places, including the Olympic halfpipe.

Moguls

Both the 2010 Olympic champions, the U.S.’ Hannah Kearney and Canada’s Alex Bilodeau, were favorites to defend their titles. Bilodeau succeeded, becoming the first freestyle skier to win two gold medals.

Kearney, however, wobbled during her final run and was outscored by two Canadian sisters, Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe. After earning the bronze medal, Kearney announced her retirement.

Aerials

Skiers from Belarus took two golds in Sochi, with Anton Kushnir placing first in the men’s event and Alla Tsuper winning the women’s event. It was Tsuper’s fifth Olympic appearance and first medal. The 34-year-old is the oldest female freestyle skier to win Olympic gold.

Ski Cross

Three French skiers helped their country to a historic medal tally in Sochi when they swept the men’s ski cross podium. Jean Frederic Chapuis, Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol finished 1-2-3, but not without controversy. Canadian and Slovenian officials alleged that the three had worn aerodynamic suits that gave them an illegal advantage in the final, and should be disqualified. The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the protest, and the French skiers kept their medals. France won 15 total Olympic medals in Sochi, their highest tally at a Winter Games.

In the women’s ski cross, Canada picked up two more medals with Marielle Thompson taking gold and Kelsey Serwa silver. It was the fourth time in Sochi that two Canadian freestyle skiers shared the podium.

Competition format

Freestyle skiers will compete across the following ten events, with gold, silver and bronze medals awarded to the top three finishers , respectively, in each event:

Men’s aerials

Men’s moguls

Men’s slopestyle

Men’s halfpipe

Men’s ski cross

Women’s aerials

Women’s moguls

Women’s slopestyle

Women’s halfpipe

Women’s ski cross

Venue

Freestyle skiing events will be held at the Bokwang Snow Park, located within the PyeongChang Mountain Cluster, during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games. The Olympic snowboarding events will also be held at Bokwang.

Athletes to watch

Men’s moguls

Matt Graham, Australia

Mikael Kingsbury, Canada

Benjamin Cavet, France

Alexandr Smyshlyaev, Russia

Bradley Wilson, United States

Men’s aerials

David Morris, Australia

Anton Kushnir, Belarus

Qi Guangpu, China

Petr Medulich, Russia

Christopher Lillis, United States

Jonathon Lillis, United States

Men’s ski cross

Christopher Delbosco, Canada

Jean Frederic Chapuis, France

Arnaud Bovolenta, France

Jonathan Midol, France

Men’s halfpipe

Mike Riddle, Canada

Kevin Rolland, France

Benoit Valentin, France

Aaron Blunck, United States

David Wise, United States

Men’s slopestyle

James Woods, Great Britain

Oystein Braaten, Norway

Joss Christensen, United States

McRae Williams, United States

Women’s moguls

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Canada

Perrine Laffont, France

Mikaela Matthews, United States

Morgan Schild, United States

Women’s aerials

Danielle Scott, Australia

Xin Zhang, China

Ashley Caldwell, United States

Women’s ski cross

Kelsey Serwa, Canada

Marielle Thompson, Canada

Anna Holmlund, Sweden

Women’s halfpipe

Marie Martinod, France

Ayana Onozuka, Japan

Maddie Bowman, United States

Devin Logan, United States

Women’s slopestyle

Dara Howell, Canada

Kim Lamarre, Canada

Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen, Norway

Emma Dahlstrom, Sweden

Giulia Tanno, Switzerland

Devin Logan, United States