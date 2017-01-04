JOB OPENING: Full Time News Producer

JOB DESCRIPTION: Are you a news junkie? A team player? Leader? Writer? Innovator? KWQC-TV6 WANTS YOU! KWQC-TV6, the #1 news station in the Quad Cities, is looking for the next great news producer. The qualified candidate must have a passion for storytelling through video and sound. This person must strive to find interesting details no other news organization reports and package those details in an accurate, creative and compelling newscast. Our journalists are visionary thinkers and extremely strong writers, and this producer must be able to lead a team by example. Duties include determining the composition and flow of the newscast, selecting video, finding the latest information, writing stories and team-building. We’re not just a television station anymore; we’re a 24-7 news machine. We’re looking for a person who understands all things digital, including social media trends. KWQC-TV6 is a leader in our community, because we put our community first every day. We are looking for a person with the same passion. The candidate must be a team player and able to work well with a variety of people including the news director, anchors, reporters, editors, and technical crew.

QUALIFICATIONS: A college degree in journalism or related field. Experience is a plus. In lieu of a college degree, applicants with 5 or more years of experience will be considered. Smart, Kind and Energetic. Must have a valid drivers’ license and be insurable.

TO APPLY:

Qualified applicants can apply online at www.mediageneral.com/careers

EOE M/F/D/V ~ Background check and drug screen required.

KWQC-TV6 is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training, or promotion of employees by reasons of race, color, religion, sex, marital status, physical or mental handicap, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, national origin, or age.

Please indicate in your correspondence exactly where you heard of this opening.