Grassley expects tough fight on Supreme Court nomination

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Sen. Charles Grassley says he doesn’t think he’ll be condemned for moving quickly on a Donald Trump nominee for U.S. Supreme Court after refusing last year to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.

Grassley says the opposition expected from Democrats makes it more important that Trump does as promised and selects a nominee who received strong Senate support when named to the federal court.

Grassley, head of the Senate Judiciary committee, declined last year to consider Garland saying voters should have a voice through their choice of president. Grassley easily won re-election after enduring months of criticism as an obstructionist.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview Tuesday that Republicans stole the Supreme Court seat and he expects Democrats to work to keep it vacant.