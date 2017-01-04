It Takes A Village In Kewanee

Fran Riley Feature

By Published: Updated:

KEWANEE, Ill (KWQC) — His mother started the collection. Years later John Sayers continues to carry on her family legacy.

Sayers is the head librarian in Kewanee and a village architect, sort of. He has a Department 56 Snow Villages display which he puts up yearly in the library community room.

You’ll see slices of life from Kewanee throughout the display.

There are about 250 buildings. Churches, restaurants, an airport, movie theatre, and much more.

Sayers says it takes about four days to assemble. Each piece has its place.

Kewanee is known as the hog capital of the world. Naturally, you’ll also find a pig in the display. A round barn reminds Sayers of his grandparents who lived on a farm.

A nostalgic look at Winter in the heartland. A thirty seven foot long display with five tiers. At night, the display reminds Sayers of a city on a hill. Naturally, it takes a village to brighten up a library community room!

