Lack of budget causes Illinois social service agency to implement major changes

MOLINE, Il. (KWQC)- Less than a week into the new year social service agencies in Illinois are forced to implement major changes due to a lack of budget. Family Resources assists victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in both Iowa and Illinois. President, Mary Macumber-Schmidt, said the lack of funding effects clients in both states.

“Our services are provided on the border of Illinois,” Macumber-Schmidt said. “It certainly does impact the state of Iowa and the state of Illinois, and we’ve also experienced an influx of our services in Iowa as far as new residents or people moving over from the state of Illinois.”

The financial woes will now limit the agency to serve only one-third of the clients they assisted during the last fiscal year. Family Resources planned to receive $224,000 to use towards domestic violence services and $124,000 for sexual assault services. However, due to lack of funding the agency will not receive the money they planned on, forcing them to make lay-offs and eliminate positions.

“It’s disheartening and concerning as a leader to hear first and foremost from our staff impacted,” Macumber-Schmidt said. “They’re concerned about their clients, they’re concerned about who is going to take care of and assist the people that they are working with everyday.”

Meantime, Macumber-Schmidt said the agency will continue to meet with legislators and local officials to express their concerns and try to get a budget passed.

“Our hope is that they will put a priority on ensuring that survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Illinois, that their needs get addressed and get addressed immediately.”