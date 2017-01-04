Power outages affect multiple areas in Bettendorf

Published: Updated:
A power outage has affected traffic lights at the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
UPDATE: According to representatives for MidAmerican Energy, the outage was caused by a piece of equipment that needed a repair. A total of 1,015 customers experienced a loss of power in relation to this outage. As of 1:08 pm, all power was restored.

UPDATE: A KWQC crew on scene has confirmed that the outage includes Home Depot and Hobby Lobby. Police Officers are directing traffic where the outage has affected traffic lights.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Many residents in Bettendorf are experiencing a loss of power, though the cause is still unclear.

img_4242As of 12:30 pm, multiple outages have affected 811 households and businesses. According to MidAmerican Energy’s website, the outages extend north from the area of Kimberly Road and Middle Road to the area of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane.

KWQC reached out to MidAmerican Energy for any information about what has caused the outages, but we have not yet heard back.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 News and KWQC.com for more information as this story continues to develop.

For more information or to report a power outage, visit MidAmericanEnergy.com or call 800-799-4443.

 

