PyeongChang 2018 Olympic events

Medals will be awarded in a total of 102 events across 15 sports at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, up from 98 events at the previous Winter Games in Sochi. See below for a breakdown of all events being contested in PyeongChang, and check back in February 2018 for real-time, detailed results of each one.

Alpine Skiing

Men’s downhill

Men’s Super-G

Men’s giant slalom

Men’s slalom

Men’s alpine combined

Women’s downhill

Women’s Super-G

Women’s giant slalom

Women’s slalom

Women’s alpine combined

Team event (New Olympic event in 2018)

Biathlon

Men’s 20km individual

Men’s 10km sprint

Men’s 12.5km pursuit

Men’s 15km mass start

Men’s 4×7.5km relay

Women’s 15km individual

Women’s 7.5km sprint

Women’s 10km pursuit

Women’s 12.5km mass start

Women’s 4x6km relay

Mixed relay

Bobsled

Two-Man

Four-Man

Women

Cross-Country Skiing

Men’s 30km Skiathlon

Men’s individual sprint

Men’s team sprint

Men’s 15km individual

Men’s 50km mass start

Men’s 4x10km relay

Women’s 15km Skiathlon

Women’s individual sprint

Women’s team sprint

Women’s 10km individual

Women’s 30km mass start

Women’s 4x5km relay

Curling

Men’s tournament

Women’s tournament

Mixed doubles (New Olympic event in 2018)

Figure Skating

Men’s singles

Ladies singles

Pair skating

Ice dancing

Team event

Freestyle Skiing

Men’s aerials

Men’s moguls

Men’s slopestyle

Men’s halfpipe

Men’s ski cross

Women’s aerials

Women’s moguls

Women’s slopestyle

Women’s halfpipe

Women’s ski cross

Hockey

Men’s tournament

Women’s tournament

Luge

Men’s singles

Doubles

Women’s singles

Team relay

Nordic Combined

Individual normal hill

Individual large hill

Team large hill

Short Track

Men’s 500m

Men’s 1000m

Men’s 1500m

Men’s 5000m relay

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1000m

Women’s 1500m

Women’s 3000m relay

Skeleton

Men’s

Women’s

Ski Jumping

Men’s individual normal hill

Men’s individual large hill

Men’s team large hill

Women’s individual normal hill

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m

Men’s 1000m

Men’s 1500m

Men’s 5000m

Men’s 10,000m

Men’s mass start (New Olympic event in 2018)

Men’s team pursuit

Women’s 500m

Women’s 1000m

Women’s 1500m

Women’s 3000m

Women’s 5000m

Women’s mass start (New Olympic event in 2018)

Women’s team pursuit

Snowboarding

Men’s halfpipe

Men’s slopestyle

Men’s big air (New Olympic event in 2018)

Men’s snowboard cross

Men’s parallel giant slalom

Women’s halfpipe

Women’s slopestyle

Women’s big air (New Olympic event in 2018)

Women’s snowboard cross

Women’s parallel giant slalom