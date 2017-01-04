Rev. Jackson meets with Illinois governor on crime, poverty

CHICAGO (AP) – The Rev. Jesse Jackson has met with Gov. Bruce Rauner to discuss violence and other issues in Illinois cities.

Jackson says he asked for Wednesday’s sit-down in Chicago because it’s a new political season with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office. The Chicago civil rights leader says Illinois’ governor should be part of the equation to remedy the spike in Chicago violence and overlapping issues like poverty.

There were over 750 homicides in Chicago last year. That’s the most in nearly two decades and more than New York and Los Angeles combined

Jackson calls it Illinois’ “shameful urban crisis.” He says he’s developing a plan, including ideas for creating jobs. He says he’ll share it with the first-term Republican governor.

Rauner’s office declined immediate comment on the meeting.