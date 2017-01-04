Rock Island’s Hill & Valley bakery is sold

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – A Quad City bakery has been acquired by a national snack food company. Hill & Valley has been sold to J&J Snack Foods, based in New Jersey.

According to a news release, Hill & Valley has been looking for “the best owner/partner to support its growth strategy.” The company says its local CEO, sales team and broker network will remain in place

Best known for its sugar-free and no-sugar bakery items, Hill & Valley produces pre-baked cakes, pies, cookies and other desserts to in-store bakeries. It has sales of over $45 million, annually.

