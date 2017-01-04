Scott Co. has 2nd highest road fatalities in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Scott County saw 19 roadway fatalities in 2016, the second-highest number in Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Only Polk County, which contains the state capital of Des Moines, had more fatalities with 30.

Polk’s population of 451,000 is 165% higher than Scott’s population of 170,000, however Polk had only a 57% higher fatality number than Scott.

Scott’s 2016 fatality number also appears disproportionately high compared to the third-highest county on the list.

Linn County (which contains Cedar Rapids) had 17 fatalities, two fewer than Scott, even though Linn has a population 27% higher.

Iowa State Patrol did not release possible reasons for Scott’s number, but said in a Jan. 3, 2017 Facebook post that the 401 fatalities statewide in 2016 represents a 27% increase from the year before.

“This is not just a statistic; each death is someone’s family member and friend,” ISP posted Tuesday. “We strongly encourage motorists to obey all traffic laws and most of all, slow down and pay attention!!”

Of all fatal crashes statewide, ISP reports 52% involve speeding.

The Des Moines Register recently reported on the number of construction zone deaths in Iowa in 2016, noting the 13 fatalities made 2016 the second-most deadly year since the DOT began tracking zone crashes in 1978.

One of the 13 construction zone deaths involved a construction worker in Scott County last September, a case in which an 18-year-old accused of speeding has pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by motor vehicle.

Iowa State Patrol says 6% of Iowa motorists do not wear seat belts, and unbuckled motorists account for 45% of all traffic deaths.