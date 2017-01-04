Sochi 2014 medal standings

View the medal standings below for all 295 medals awarded across 98 events at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, then take a peek at all 102 medal events at PyeongChang 2018.

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Russia 13 11 9 33
United States 9 7 12 28
Norway 11 5 10 26
Canada 10 10 5 25
Netherlands 8 7 9 24
Germany 8 6 5 19
Austria 4 8 5 17
France 4 4 7 15
Sweden 2 7 6 15
Switzerland 6 3 2 11
 China 3 4 2 9
South Korea 3 3 2 8
Czech Republic 2 4 2 8
Slovenia 2 2 4 8
Japan 1 4 3 8
Italy 0 2 6 8
Belarus 5 0 1 6
Poland 4 1 1 6
Finland 1 3 1 5
Great Britain 1 1 2 4
Latvia 0 2 2 4
Australia 0 2 1 3
Ukraine 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 0 1
Croatia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

