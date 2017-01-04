Sterilite representative touts new facility plan for Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A representative of a major plastics manufacturer shares plans for the company’s expansion and why Davenport is seen as a good fit to build a new facility. The project just announced Monday, January 3rd takes a step forward on Tuesday. Sterilite Corporation wants to build a new manufacturing and distribution center in northwest Davenport.

According to a company representative at the January 4th Committee of the Whole meeting, the goal is to move forward quickly. Peter Stone, great-grandson of the founder of Sterilite, says the company is growing and they’d like to be operating in Davenport by early next year.

The Midwest location and proximity to Interstate 80 is part of the draw. Sterilite is also considering the local workforce.

“Once this plan is up and running we look to hire upwards of 500 people so we need not only capable workers, but an educated workforce as well,” said Peter Stone, a spokesperson for Sterilite Corporation.

Then there’s the potential assistance from the city and state. For Davenport’s part there’s a total of about $17.7 million in incentives being offered. That includes a $3 million forgivable loan, infrastructure for the facility estimated at nearly $1.3 million, plus a $1.8 million rail spur. Then there’s road and intersection improvements that would cost $3.3 million, along with a partial rebate of property taxes over 15 years estimated at $8.3 million. It’s all contingent on the company creating the 500 jobs and a $55 million minimum assessment on the facility.

“It also protects us in that for the most part they have to produce and they have to pay their taxes and as a result everybody wins,” said Bruce Berger, Director of Community Planning and Economic Development. “The project supports itself and there’s very little risk from our end. We’re not writing a check.”

On Tuesday aldermen gave preliminary support for what the city is offering and initial approval to seek state assistance.

Of the 500 jobs that the company would bring, 400 of them would earn between $12 and $16 an hour. The rest would be $18.75 and up. City leaders will revisit the plan again next week and the company’s application goes before the state toward the end of January.

The 160-acre site near the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center also needs to be rezoned. If all goes as planned construction could get underway in late February or March.