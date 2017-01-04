Team USA roster: Who has qualified for PyeongChang 2018?

See below for information on when and how Team USA qualifying for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games takes place in each sport, and check back often to see who has qualified to represent the United States in PyeongChang.

Alpine Skiing

Team USA can send a maximum of 22 alpine skiers to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Up to two athletes in each event qualify for the U.S. Olympic team based on an objective criteria. Remaining quota spots are filled based on the discretion of the coaching staff.

Biathlon

On their website, USA Biathlon has stated “all biathlon trials races, International Biathlon Union (IBU) events and international rankings in the 2016-17 season may be used to select athletes to teams for training and competition in the 2017-18 season, including the 2018 Olympic Team.” The U.S. is able to secure six men’s and six women’s Olympic quota places for PyeongChang.

Bobsled

Team USA can send a maximum of three crews per event to PyeongChang, based on the IBSF Ranking List, which will be published on January 14, 2018. A number of components are considered when selecting the team, including results, driver input and international experience.

Cross-Country Skiing

Team USA can send a maximum of 20 cross-country skiers to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Athletes can automatically qualify for the U.S. Olympic team based on World Cup standings. Remaining quota spots are filled based on the discretion of the coaching staff.

Curling

Team USA can qualify a maximum of 10 curling athletes (a four-person men’s team, a four-person women’s team and a two-person mixed doubles team) to PyeongChang. Olympic qualification will be based on results from the 2016 and 2017 World Curling Championships. The men’s and women’s teams will be named after the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Curling in Nov. 2017, and the mixed doubles team will be named at a separate Olympic Team Mixed Doubles Trials in Dec. 2017.

Figure Skating

Team USA can send a maximum of 18 figure skaters, or three athletes/teams in each figure skating disciple (women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance), to PyeongChang based on results from the 2017 World Championships. The U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team will be selected after the 2018 U.S. Championships conclude on Jan. 7, 2018.

Freestyle Skiing

Team USA can send a maximum of 30 athletes to PyeongChang in freestyle skiing, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Athletes can qualify for the U.S. Olympic team based on an objective criteria that varies for each discipline. Remaining quota spots are filled based on the discretion of the coaching staff.

Hockey

In men’s hockey, Team USA qualified for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games when they finished fifth in the 2015 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Rankings. Per the IIHF, the top-8 finishing teams in the 2015 World Rankings qualify for PyeongChang and will be seeded according to the ranking.

Team USA will enter the women’s Olympic hockey tournament in PyeongChang seeded in the top spot as they make a run at gold, which has eluded them since winning the top prize when women’s hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. The U.S. women’s team finished first in the 2016 IIHF Women’s World Ranking to qualify for the Olympics in 2018.

Luge

Team USA can send a maximum of 10 lugers to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Season World Cup Ranking List as of December 31, 2017. Quota spots will be filled based on World Cup performances.

Nordic Combined

Team USA can send a maximum of four athletes in nordic combined to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Athletes are chosen based on results from Olympic Trials and World Cup standings, as well as recommendations from the coaching staff.

Short Track

Team USA can qualify a maximum of 10 athletes to PyeongChang, based on results from designated World Cup competitions held from Sept. to Dec. 2017. Up to three athletes in each event will be named to the U.S. Olympic team after the short track Olympic Trials, which have yet to be announced.

Skeleton

Team USA can send a maximum of three men and three women to PyeongChang, based on the IBSF Ranking List as of January 14, 2018. Quota spots will be filled based on international points.

Ski Jumping

Team USA can send a maximum of eight ski jumpers to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Athletes are chosen based on results from Olympic Trials and World Cup standings, as well as recommendations from the coaching staff.

Speed Skating

Team USA can send a maximum of 10 male and 10 female speedskaters to PyeongChang based on results from the ISU World Cup competitions during the 2017-18 season. Up to three athletes in each event will qualify for the U.S. Olympic team after the speed skating Olympic Trials, which have yet to be announced.

Snowboarding

Team USA can send a maximum of 26 snowboarders to PyeongChang, based on the Olympic Quota Allocation List, which will be published on January 22, 2018. Athletes can qualify for the U.S. Olympic team based on an objective criteria that varies for each discipline. Remaining quota spots are filled based on the discretion of the coaching staff.