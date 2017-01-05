Armed police respond to Hillbilly Jack’s in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – A barbecue restaurant is now closed for repairs after a dramatic police response to a Wednesday night break-in.

A group of heavily armed officers could be seen entering Hillbilly Jack’s BBQ on Camanche Avenue after 10:00 p.m.

Officers and deputies from multiple agencies, including Scott County, were at the scene.

Clinton Police tell KWQC they were responding to a report of an “armed burglary” but had not released further details as of early Thursday morning.

The Hillbilly Jack’s Facebook page posted two updates overnight saying two people had broken into the restaurant and indicating security cameras played a role in catching them.

“We want to give a big shout out to all the police officers from all around the surrounding area that apprehended the two people that broke in tonight,” the restaurant’s Facebook post reads. “Thank God for cameras and the brave police officers.”

The restaurant also posted that it “will be closed for approximately a week” to assess damage and clean up.