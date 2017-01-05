Car crashes into Davenport business early Thursday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police were called to an accident at Animal Playground, 3836 Eastern Ave., just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2016.

According to the business’ Facebook page, the driver lost control and crashed into the building. Plywood was used to cover the damage caused to the front window in the lobby area of the business where the car struck.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition, but they were taken to the hospital. The driver was not identified.

Animal Playground says all pets were safe. They planed to open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.