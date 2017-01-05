clinton-burglars-discovered-quickly-by-surveillance-streaming-system

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Sandell Anderson and Charlie Johnson of Clinton, Iowa have been arrested in connection to a break-in and stand-off at Hillbilly Jack’s BBQ restaurant Wednesday night.

Both have been charged with third degree burglary and are being held in the Clinton County Jail.

Mike Liphardt, the owner of Hillbilly Jack’s BBQ says if it wasn’t for their surveillance system, there’s no telling what might have happened.

“I had just locked up and left and I was about a mile away from here and my daughter called me and said that she saw two people in the restaurant behind the bar,” Liphardt said.

He says his daughter was watching streamed surveillance video from Cedar Rapids when she saw those two people had broken into Liphardt’s restaurant.

Liphardt says surveillance video played a big part in helping police respond and capture the suspects quickly.

“She was telling me where the robbers were in the building and I was directing that information to the cops so that they would know what part of the building that was in,” he said.

Liphardt says the entire time, he was right outside with police who had the building surrounded.

“Itt was like i was on television on a movie on television,” Liphardt said.

Police say after they threatened to send K-9 units inside, the two suspects surrendered and were arrested.

“I hope they put them where they need to be so they can think about this for a long time,” Liphardt said.

Now, Liphardt is dealing with the aftermath.

“They didn’t do much damage trying to get in but they did quite a bit of damage trying to get out,” he said.

Liphardt says Anderson and Johnson caused $3-5,000 in damages to ceiling tiles and electrical cords, which is where he believes the suspects were trying to escape.

“Basically now it’s just putting the place back together,” he said.

A place Liphardt says has always been down to earth, but in one night, two men changed all of that.

“It’s changed my trust and I’m going to be a lot more cautious,” Liphardt said. “We’re gonna be scared leaving every single night.”

Liphardt says they will be closed for a week to survey damages. He says that could put them out more than $15,000 in revenue.

Clinton Police Captain Steve Kopp said investigators found a gun hidden in the restaurant Thursday morning, which they believe this belonged to one of the suspects.

Kopp says police are working now to review surveillance video.