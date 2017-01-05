Dan Coats said to be Trump’s choice for Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Indiana Senator Dan Coats to be director of national intelligence. That’s according to a person briefed on the decision, who says the pick could be announced later this week.

Coats served as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee before retiring from Congress last year. Trump’s decision comes as he has been sharply critical of the nation’s intelligence agencies and has cast doubt about their conclusion that Russia was behind hacking to influence last year’s elections.

For more on the office: https://www.dni.gov/index.php