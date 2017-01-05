Davenport man gets 15 years in prison for killing construction worker

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Family from both sides were in court for the sentencing of Sebon Reese on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Reese pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by motor vehicle and felony eluding on November 22, 2016.

Reese was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The sentence will run back-to-back with a 15 year sentence he’s already serving for an unrelated case. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Police say Reese was traveling eastbound on Highway 61 at a high rate of speed on September 1, 2016. He came upon vehicles also traveling eastbound and attempted to pass them on the left in the median when he lost control of the vehicle.

Reese’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lanes, left the road on the right striking construction worker, 62-year-old Willie Holley. Holley died at the scene.

Members of Laborers Local Union 309 were on hand at the courthouse Thursday afternoon to show their support for Holley’s family.

Reese also had a younger sibling in the car with him at the time of the accident.