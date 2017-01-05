Eastern Iowa Democrats announce their legislative priorities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa lawmakers from our area are laying out their goals for the upcoming legislative session.

State Sen. Rita Hart (D- Wheatland) State Rep. Phyllis Thede (D Davenport) and Iowa Senate Minority Leader-elect Rob Hogg (D-Cedar Rapids) stopped by Scott County Democratic headquarters in Davenport Thursday morning as part of a listening tour across the state.

With Republicans taking control of both chambers of the Iowa legislature in 2017, they urged people to get involved.

“This is the first time in my lifetime that Republicans have controlled both the state and federal governments and I would warn Iowans that many things that you may have taken for granted for decades may be at risk this year,” He said. “We need Iowans to participate….our democracy is bigger than one person or one party,” Hogg added.

Sen. Hart said protecting and improving water quality is one of her priorities this year and Rep. Thede said she’ll work toward raising the minimum wage and equalizing education funding for all schools. Hogg says other issues important to Democrats include collective bargaining and the push for photo IDs to vote.

The 2017 Iowa Legislative Session begins Jan. 9.