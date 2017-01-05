Families on both sides of Reese sentence react to teens verdict

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) – “Mr. Reese do you have anything to say concerning sentencing,” a Scott County court judge asked during Sebon Reese’s sentencing hearing. “No, sir,” the teen responded.

The 19-year-old kept quiet during his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle and felony eluding back in November, but one-by-one, family members of victim, road construction worker Willie Holley, made their opinions known.

“You have a life in front of you,” said Randolf Holley. “My brother doesn’t anymore.”

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry that it had to come to this man,” said Allik Holley, Wille Holley’s son. “I hope you learn from your mistakes.”

Outside of the courthouse there was even more support on Holley’s behalf.

“We’re here for Willey Holley who was killed, and we want people to know he was a special, and we want justice for him,” said former co-worker Joyce Hagostek.

Former co-workers demanded justice for the accident as well, saying Holley had expressed concerns just before he lost his life.

“Prior to the accident he was nervous about being out there on [Highway] 61 because of the high rate of traffic coming through the construction zone,” said co-worker Brad Long.

In the end the judge showed no leniency giving the teen the maximum sentencing on both his charges.

“I’m losing a lot,” Randolf Holley said. “I’m losing my best friend.”

The older brother does not think Reese was given enough time.

“Life,” he said, when asked what he hoped Reese would be sentenced to. “He took a life that I cared about. I was hoping to take his life.”

Reese’s mother Lerita Clay said her son’s sentence was fair.

“The time that they gave him, I think it’s appropriate,” Clay said.

But she said his actions on that September day in 2016 were not malicious.

“It was an accident, and he’s paying for what he did,” she said.

Now both families will try to move forward.

“Life goes on, I’ve got to move on,” Holley’s brother said.

Both families are leaving hope that a young man learns the consequences of his actions.

“Maybe in his life one day he’ll realize what he did,” Randolf Holley said.

“I know he’s going to be a better person, this is just setting him down,” Clay said.