UPDATED: Galesburg Police find missing woman

UPDATE: Galesburg Police say Jordan Larson has been found safe in Iowa. No foul play is suspected.

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) — A woman is missing and police are asking for help to find her. Police tell us 22-year-old Jordan N. Larson was last seen on Sunday January 1, 2017.

According to police, her father said she left with a person who lived in the same apartment building. There is nothing at this point that shows Larson was taken against her will, but her father and officials are concerned for her well being.

She is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 309-343-9151.