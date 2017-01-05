Galesburg Police search for second missing girl

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) – Galesburg Police are searching for another missing girl.

Early Thursday, we reported that police were searching for Jordan Larson, who has been found, but we have since learned that a second girl is missing from Galesburg.

According to Tina Olson, aunt of the missing girl, Raven Shinn has been missing since December 26, 2016, though reportedly she has been spotted.

Galesburg Police confirmed that Shinn is missing but provided no additional details about the case.

According to Olson, however, Shinn was last seen on New Year’s Eve on the corner of Main Street and Whitesboro Street in Galesburg. She was with a blond girl and three black males. The group was in a gray or light blue SUV with Florida plates.

Olson says that Shinn is 17-years-old and is described as 5’1″ and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Shinn’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Galeburg Police Department at 309-343-9151.