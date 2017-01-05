MyPillow loses accreditation from Better Business Bureau over BOGO sale

Minn. (KWQC) – The makers of “MyPillow” are having some sleepless nights.

The Better Business Bureau has slapped the foam pillow maker with an “F” rating and revoked its accreditation.

This comes after multiple complaints by customers about MyPillow’s ongoing “Buy One, Get One” offer. The Bureau says the offer violates the organization’s code of advertising requiring the offer to be extended for a limited time.

In a statement, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he was “terribly disappointed by the Bureau’s decision.”

“You go from an A+ to an F because they don’t want to me to continue an ad that’s very helpful to my customers for Christmas? I think it’s the most disturbing thing I could think of.”

Barb Grieman, the Senior Vice President of the BBB for Minnesota and North Dakota says the sale broke the rules.

“My pillow advertised the BOGO offer but they did it continuously. And that violates not only the BBB rules but also the FTC rules.”

According to BBB rules, a BOGO sale can only be offered for a limited time or the sale price could be construed as the product’s regular, full price.

The Better Business Bureau also says pictures didn’t match products, and so called “full warranties” left some customers paying for a return.

Follow this link for a full statement and explanation from the BBB about MyPillow’s accreditation status.