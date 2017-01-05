Secretary of State Paul Pate unveils proposed Election Integrity legislation

tDES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – After Gov. Terry Branstad said this week that it “makes sense” for Iowa to consider legislation that would require voters to show identification when casting an election ballot, a legislative proposal to change voting laws has been announced. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released Thurs., Jan. 5, 2017 his plan to “ensure the integrity of Iowa’s elections”.

The proposal includes using electronic poll books at every Iowa precinct and requiring an ID number for voting by absentee ballot. Secretary Pate’s proposal also establishes post-election audits.

The Republican says while he wants to make it easy to vote, he also wants to make it hard to cheat. Under his plan, voters who don’t have an ID, can get a new voter registration card to be used at the polls. Using electronic poll books, voters will scan their state-issued ID or voter registration card to check in at their polling place.

The plan also calls for changing the deadline to request an absentee ballot to 120 days before an election, requiring uniform training of poll workers among other things.