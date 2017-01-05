Sen. Ernst meets with Trump’s pick to head EPA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) – During her Senate election campaign, she said she would get rid of the EPA. Now, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) just met with the man who could be the future head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

After the meeting on Jan. 5, 2017, Ernst said they discussed issues that are important to Iowa.

“I greatly appreciate Mr. Pruitt’s time today to visit about a number of important issues to Iowans from scrapping the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, to our state’s wind energy industry, to upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in accordance with congressional intent,” Ernst said in a statement.

“Overall, we had a thoughtful conversation about the need to do everything possible to fix these federal overreaches and get the EPA back on track to operating within the congressional intent of our laws,” she added.

Ernst is a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. She says she has also invited current EPA Administrators Gina McCarthy to Iowa to see the potential impact of regulations.