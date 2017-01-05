Sources: Trump will ask Congress to pay for border wall

Washington (CNN)- The president-elect’s transition team has signaled to congressional Republican leaders that Trump’s preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April. That’s according to house republican officials.

The move would break a key campaign promise when Trump repeatedly said he would force Mexico to pay for the wall. The Trump team argues it will have the authority through a Bush-era 2006 law to build the wall, lawmakers say, but it lacks the money to do so.

Transition officials have told house GOP leaders in private meetings they’d like to pay for the wall in the funding bill, a senior house GOP source said.

Indiana Republican representative Luke Messer said Thursday it’s “big dollars, but it’s a question of priorities.” He pointed to a border security bill that Homeland Security Chairman Mike McCaul proposed last year that cost roughly 10-billion-dollars.