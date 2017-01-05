Three charged in Davenport chase and crash following fight over Snapchat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – A fight; a chase; a crash. Police are still trying to sort out the details, but it appears an argument over social media escalated into and assault and reckless driving with a couple of cars winding up in a Davenport creek.
Police say it started around 10 p.m. Wed., Jan 4, 2017 at a gas station on Clark St. That’s where two people, a male and a female, met up with a female victim to fight over something that was posted on the social media application, Snapchat.

The female suspect and victim both fought in the parking lot and both received injuries. Then, the female suspect drove off and the victim chased after her on Emerald Dr. Police say both drivers were speeding and driving recklessly when they crossed W. Central Park Ave. and crashed into a creek, causing property damage to a home on Hayes Ct.

One driver, 19-year-old Eloisa Limon of Davenport is charged with assault and reckless driving. A passenger in the car identified as Nicholas Banks of Davenport, is charged with disorderly conduct. The other driver and assault victim, 21-year-old Abrienna Weyeneth of Davenport, is charged with failure to maintain control, and reckless driving.

