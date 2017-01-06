30th annual Bald Eagle Days kicks off

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – It’s prime time for eagle watching in the Quad Cities.

On Friday, January 6, 2017 the 30th annual Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days kicks off.

The celebration of organized eagle-watching includes events throughout the weekend, the first beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days Kids Day runs until 2:30 p.m.

Also on Friday is a reception commemorating the history of bald eagle watching. In addition to being the 30th anniversary of the Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days, this year also marks the 50th anniversary of bald eagle watching in the Quad Cities.

Bald Eagle Days includes more than 100 display and information booths. It takes place at the QCCA Expo Center on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the Convention and Visitor’s Center Bureau’s website.