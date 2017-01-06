Burlington Menards converted to self-storage complex

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The old Menards in West Burlington, Iowa is getting a new purpose.

The store, located at 922 W Agency Road, is being converted into self-storage units. The facility will include climate-controlled indoor units, outdoor warehouse units, and parking pads. Originally, the location housed a Menards retail store until a new retail store was built last June.

Overall, the facility will have over 450 storage units that range in size. The indoor units are all on the ground floor. Representatives for Menards suggested in a press release that the indoor units are good for sales reps, business professionals, retailers, homeowners, apartment dwellers, and other who need to store temperature-sensitive items. The outdoor units can be used for anything from pieces of furniture to large RVs.

The complex is open to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Management personnel will be on site Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. The facility is surrounded by a security wall and features video surveillance cameras and security lights.

For more information, visit www.MenardsSelfStorage.com or call 715-876-2822.