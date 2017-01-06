Burlington seeing small business boom

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) – The City of Burlington is making some improvements to its downtown area. One of the biggest changes is more businesses.

“It’s brought back the livelihood and comradery of the community,” said local Corina Shipp of new store fronts in downtown.

She and her friends have found one they are particularly found of.

“We love the coffee from the Beancounter Coffehouse,” Shipp said as she sipped coffee inside the small business.

Just a few months ago this hangout did not exists.

“A little over two months,” explained co-owner of the coffee house Sueann Wells, in regards to how long the shop has been open.

Wells and her husband are one of many new small business owners in downtown Burlington.

“We’ve had a great welcome from the downtown community and Burlington in general,” she said.

Wells said in the past few years the downtown has made one of the biggest transformations in the nearly two decades since she moved there.

“When we moved down her in the 90s it was almost non-existent,” Wells said. “There weren’t many stores. In the last few years more and more stores have come here. People are open longer hours different days of the week and it’s really become a place for people to go.”

Shipp said it is something to get excited about.

“It brings more money, more visitors promotes other businesses as well,” she said.

Co-owner of Krafted Bar and Bistro, another new small business, Bryan Knnap said he’s already seen these benefits.

“The traffic in Downtown Burlington has definitely grown by leaps and bounds here in the last couple months especially,” he said. “There’s new businesses popping up all over the place and it’s really good for everybody going on downtown.”

With new apartments being built on Jefferson Street, and even more shops opening throughout downtown within the year, the community is hopeful people will start making Burlington a destination.

“And have a reason to visit Burlington other than Steamboat Days and Fun City now that the town has a lot more to offer than beside those things,” said local Sara Watkins.

Ten new businesses opened their doors over the past year in Downtown Burlington.