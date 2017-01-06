Davenport convenience store robbed at gunpoint

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police were called to an armed robbery at the Kwik Shop, 1700 Marquette St., early Friday morning, January 6, 2016. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m.

Police say the suspect came into the store wearing a face mask, black hooded jacket, and dark colored pants. The suspect showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing, but police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”