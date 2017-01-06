East Moline Education Association plan to picket

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — Members of the East Moline Education Association are hoping to get their word out.

Officials say the group met on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Richard M. Shoemaker UAW Hall to prepare for informational picketing. EMEA members will begin picketing after school on Monday, January 9, 2017, in front of Glenview and Ridgewood Schools.

EMEA member Rich Palmer released a statement in preparation of the group’s picketing.

We hope our efforts now will build support for a fair contract. Like the district, our families have a budget. The district’s claim of state funding uncertainty, while pushing a four-year burden on the family budgets of East Moline Educators is not a solution. That’s why the EMEA put forward a one-year agreement in order to get a short-term resolution and provide future discussion and planning for both parties. We hope our show of unity next week will encourage that process.”

The next EMEA membership meeting is scheduled for January 17, 2017.