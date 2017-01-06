Eyewitness identifies two Ft. Lauderdale shooting victims as Iowa couple

Eyewitness account regarding Iowa couple begins around 3:36 mark.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (KWQC) – An eyewitness to the tragic shootings at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport on Friday has identified some of the victims as a couple from Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Witness Mark Lea, 53, described the scene of the shooting in a phone interview with MSNBC News.

“I had one lady that was from Council Bluffs, Iowa that took a shot to the neck through and through. Her husband was on the other side of the chairs. I don’t know if he was the one that John mentioned was shot in the head, but he was instantly killed. She watched her husband, basically three feet from her, dead. They were getting ready to leave on a cruise today.”

At this time, we don’t yet know the identities of any of the victims. The woman’s condition is also unknown.

