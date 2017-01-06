Governor Branstad sets special election date

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa Governor Terry Branstad signed a proclamation Friday, January 6, 2017, setting a date to hold a special election for Iowa House District 89.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 following the resignation of Jim Lykam. Lykam won a special election for the Iowa State Senate. Lykam replaced Dr. Joe Seng following his death in the Iowa State Senate.

House District 89 includes parts of Scott County with communities located in Davenport.

On Thursday the Scott County Democrats chose their candidates for the open seat. Monica Kurth will be on the ballot for District 89 to fill the seat left vacant after Lykam resigned.

Scott County Republicans are set to pick their candidate Thursdsay, January 12, 2017 at 6:30 PM at the GOP headquarters on Kimberly Road.