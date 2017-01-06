Iowa lawmakers push for voter ID law

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- Lawmakers are considering passing a bill that would require voters to show identification at the polls. Governor Terry Branstad says it “makes sense” for Iowa to consider. Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate said, if passed, that the voter ID law would maintain the integrity of the voting system. Officials also hope that the new law would protect against voter fraud. However, Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, said voter fraud isn’t an issue in Iowa.

“We know we don’t have voter fraud in the state of Iowa and we know that we run great elections,” Moritz said. “I think you can ask the nation, I think you can ask any citizen from any county how they feel about their elections in their county and yet we are here again looking at spending what could be millions and millions of dollars to implement something that we don’t have a problem with.”

The law would allow driver’s licenses, passports, and military IDs for voting. If an individual is unable to obtain any of the required documents, a free voter registration card would be sent to use at the polls. If the law is approved, legislation could take effect as early as next year.