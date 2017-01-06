Iowa tax refunds may be late this year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – The Iowa Department of Revenue is warning taxpayers to expect delays in getting tax refunds this year. It’s due to additional protections against tax-related identity theft this filing season.

Officials announced Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, that because technology has made it easier for criminals to steal taxpayer refunds, the agency has built fraud protection engines into its processing systems and is dedicating more time to verifying the validity of tax refund claims before issuing refunds. The agency says the extra time taken helps ensure the right person gets the right refund and criminals don’t pocket Iowa taxpayers’ money.

As a result, Earned Income Tax Credit refunds will not be paid until early March. This year, the IRS is required to hold refunds on tax returns the until mid-February to allow time for verification and that will impact Iowa refunds, as well.

If you file electronically, officials suggest you protect yourself. Secure your computer with firewall and anti-virus products. Also use strong passwords and encrypt sensitive files, such as tax records, that are stored on your computer.