CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — He is forty six years old. A little kid at heart. Ernie Lueders enjoys his plastic playground in the basement of his Clinton County home.
Lueders took a liking to legos when he was a child. The layout in his basement features a Star Wars theme, life on the farm, a city with all the essentials, and also includes a wind turbine and freight train.
Look closely and you’ll also see Spider Man hanging around. The layouts represents sixteen years of collecting legos. Two hundred fifty thousand colorful plastic pieces.
Lueders calls it his great escape. A winter getaway. A hobby. Plastic perfection in Ernie’s world of make believe.
