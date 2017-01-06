TV-6 Investigates: Parents concerned about PV bus stop

BETTENDORF, Iowa. (KWQC) — Parents have raised concerns to the Pleasant Valley School District their children could get hurt coming home from school. The bus route travels along Forest Grove Road. At the evening stop, four children have to cross Forest Grove to get home. The parents want that changed.

TV-6 Investigates watched the stop this week, but it’s not the only stop where children have to cross a road. Pleasant Valley Schools has a mixture of rural and urban homes. The District says it can’t afford to stop at each student’s house, so it sets group stops for each neighborhood. It tries to route the buses so students get on and off on the same side of the bus as their home, that’s not always possible. For some crossing a street is part of the daily bus ride.

Jenny Prather said, “It’s terrifying, my stomach gets upset every day at 3:15, usually I’m at work but I know when it’s 3:15 because I worry something could be happening.”

Prather worries her son Travis will get hurt when the school bus drops him off every day. The route forces him to cross Forest Grove Road to get home.

“It’s very scary. Every afternoon we worry, even if you know, the cars look like they’re slowing down or not, or is there going to be a car that isn’t, just someone not paying attention to see if kids are coming off the bus,” said Prather.

Prather told the District they’ve seen drivers blow past the bus.

“There’s a lot of traffic and cars sometimes go around the bus and it’s just scary each afternoon to see him crossing Forest Grove to get home,” said Prather.

TV-6 Investigates watched the bus three days this week. No one sped by, and no one ignored the stop arm. But Prather said she’d feel much better if the bus pulled into her neighborhood.

They said they don’t turn around in cul-de-sacs,” said Prather.

The school district does not allow its buses to go into cul-de-sacs or neighborhoods where there are just dead ends. The main problem is the buses are very long and if there’s a car or garbage cans in this cul-de-sac the bus may not be able to turn around. What the school district wants to do is absolutely prevent a bus driver from having to kick it into reverse.

Pleasant Valley Schools Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said, “Backing up a school bus in the state of Iowa in some situations is illegal, and in all situations is not recommended.”

Spelhaug said they’ve kept buses out of cul-de-sacs for decades. He said the risk of a bus backing up and hitting a child is too great. So the District balances where it thinks it can safely drop kids off with the number of routes it can afford.

“Every dollar that goes out of the tailpipe of a bus is money that can’t go to improve class size, classroom instruction, or what have you,” said Spelhaug.

The District offered a couple of options to the Prathers. Travis could stay on the bus until it makes a return trip. It would drop him off without him needing to cross the road.Tthe neighborhood could try and build a safe pathway to Forest Park down the road, where the bus can get in. The Prathers have declined both options. Instead, they’re thinking of driving Travis to school themselves.

“Just want them to be safer, I mean there’s a lot of, there’s no reason that they have to be let off on Forest Grove, it’s just too busy,” said Prather.

Bettendorf police patrolled the area before Christmas break. The traffic officer reported drivers were only going one to two miles over the 45 mile per hour speed limit. Also, the police haven’t received any reports from the bus drivers of vehicles ignoring the stop arm.

The City just lowered the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on Forest Grove. The District said it understands the City will improve Forest Grove in the future.

The District will not let students cross U.S. 67 or any other four lane road along its bus routes.