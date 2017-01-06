Western Illinois University commended by U.S. Department of Education

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) – Western Illinois University has been named as one of 11 colleges and universities that will appear in the U.S. Department of Education’s College Completion Toolkit. The toolkit recognizes schools that have high rates of students completing their degrees.

The Department of Education even reached out to WIU to commend them for their high rates of college completion among students who are considered at most-risk of not graduating. These kinds of students include low-income families, adults with full-time jobs and/or are parents, and those from underrepresented racial and ethnic communities.

By recognizing these schools for their successes, the DOE is hoping to learn from schools like WIU so they can create resources to help other institutional leaders strengthen their completion rates.

Specifically, WIU’s submission to the toolkit highlighted multiple programs, including the FYE program, University 100, Building Connections program, and programs through the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center and Casa Latina.

“I am proud of the strategies we have in place that provide essential resources and opportunities for our students, many of whom are first-generation college students,” said WIU President Jack Thomas. “We must continue this commitment to ensure that future generations of students continue to achieve great things at WIU.”

WIU was also recognized in a report published by the DOE called “Fulfilling the Promise, Serving the Need” in March of 2016. WIU was one of two Illinois public universities recognized in the report.