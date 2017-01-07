Amber Alert issued for missing Polk County boys

DES MOINES, Ia. (KWQC) – An official Amber Alert has been issued for two boys who were abducted by their mother.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Landon and Morgan Griffin were abducted by their biological mother, Mary Andrea Purcell. She is 5’2” and has brown hair and green eyes.

Purcell has had her parental rights terminated and there is a valid Polk County warrant for Violation of a Custodial Order for her.

Purcell is believed to be driving a Gold or Brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, with a possible destination of the State of Oregon. The license number is CRY371. The boys were last seen with Purcell on Wednesday, December 28th. One of the children has some medical issues that need on-going attention.

If anyone has any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3333 or local law enforcement. Polk County Detectives are currently investigating the incident.