bringing-awareness-to-bald-eagles-in-the-quad-cities

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Bald Eagle Days are underway at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

There are more than 100 display and information booths up, along with live animal exhibits.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jamie Posateri says events like these are important because bald eagles were at one time on the threatened list.

The special bird has been removed from that list and to keep them off, Posateri says there are many federal laws in place to keep them safe, which people can learn all about at Bald Eagle Days all weekend long.

“It is illegal to have any possession of any parts of an eagle, including feathers, so any nest pieces or anything that would belong to an eagle, it is illegal to possess that. so we want to make sure that it stays in its own natural environment,” Posateri said.

She says it is also illegal to feed bald eagles.

If you happen to find baby eagles or an eagle that has been hurt, Posateri says to leave them alone and contact your local conservation officer.

Bob Lyon is enjoying eagles in the Quad Cities a little differently this weekend.

“I really enjoy being here, nice to talk to other photographers as well,” Lyon said.

He travels all over to capture pictures of wild animals.

“Last year, I was gone from Dec. 26 to March 21 darn near everyday,” Lyon said.

He says his favorite picture to take is of bald eagles.

“They’re a majestic bird,” Lyon said.

Lyon is from Oshkosh, Wisconsin braving the cold Iowa temperatures for the very first time.

“It’s colder up in Wisconsin, one time we were out there, it was windchill 56 degrees below zero and we had a lot of days like that last year so to me, this right here is kind of balmy,” he said.

Lyon says he’ll be out here all day Friday and Saturday.

Facing the cold and shooting bare handed, because he says he loves capturing the beauty of this special bird.

“Why eagles? It’s just a rush,” Lyon said. “There’s an uptick on eagles now a days and they’re just fun to shoot and a lot of people sit on couches and stuff like that they don’t get to see them, so it’s a good way of relaying to other people a little bit about the eagles.”

He says he looks forward to seeing what else he can snap a picture of in the Quad Cities.

“It’ll be interesting to see what I see this weekend,” Lyon said. “I’ll probably sometime this weekend before I go take a trip up and down the river and see what’s out there.”

Lyon says Bald Eagle Days wasn’t the reason for his trip to the Quad Cities, but now that he knows about the event, he says he’s planning to stop by to warm up and see some eagles up close.

Bald eagle days is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.