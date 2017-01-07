City council members say Davenport budget is looking strong

Davenport, IA (KWQC) With the new year finally here, the city of davenport will use the month of January to get a head start on next years budget plan. After looking at the plan so far, council members say the’re seeing some really great numbers. The work session brought several city departments to discuss what improvements can be made to the budget, and if any funding cuts will be made to certain departments. Mayor Klipsch says Fiscal Year 2018 is looking strong, thanks to a booming economy.

Mayor Klipsch says after looking over the numbers at Saturday’s work session, the budget is the best it’s been in a few years.

“This is a growth environment,” Klipsch said. “We’ve got new plants with the Kraft Heinz plant that’s under construction, you just heard about the Sterlite company coming to town, that’s all good news and people wanting to move here more people getting jobs more opportunities in our community which have in faxed not only Davenport but also the entire Quad City region.”

In last years session, 11 departments were asked to cut 2% off their portion of the general fund. This year so far no one is being asked to make cuts. Chief of police, Paul Sakorski, says that’s music to his ears

“Yeah we’re happy about that, we were certainly concerned because we have a very lean department and we’re really happy right now that our economy is doing well here in Davenport,” Sakorski said.

Even with a balanced budget there’s still some work left to be done. Chief financial officer Brandon Wright says there’s one major area of improvement.

“One of them really is the area of sewer, fund and sewer funding in general and sewer fees as we look at that fund it has struggled over time for that cost to be completely by the sewer fee,” Wright said.

But many city council members see a bright future for davenports economic growth.