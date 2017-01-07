Sister confirms identities of Iowa couple in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Peaople stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside a terminal of the airport, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The sister of an Iowa man says he was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting.

Elizabeth Oehme-Miller told The Associated Press by phone Saturday that her brother, 57-year-old Michael Oehme, was killed in Friday’s attack and that her brother’s wife, Kari Oehme, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Oehme-Miller says the couple was in Fort Lauderdale getting ready for a Caribbean cruise that was supposed to start Saturday. She says they were frequent travelers who loved cruises and were happy to be headed on another one.

Oehme-Miller says another family member is flying to Fort Lauderdale to help Kari Oehme return home to Council Bluffs, which is right across the state border from Omaha, Nebraska.

No official list of the victims has been released, but loved ones have started to talk about them to news outlets.

